The Unique Soda Flavor You'll Only Find In New Orleans

For as universal as soda is, it still finds interesting ways to become uniquely regional. Appalachia loves Mountain Dew, Texas loves Dr Pepper, and the list goes on. It isn't limited to specific brands either; sometimes, a specific flavor ends up being a regional treasure.

Such was the case with Nectar Syrup, a soda flavor unique to New Orleans. This soda became recognized for its bright magenta hue and unique taste. Although the name implies a floral or fruity flavor, Nectar Syrup tastes like a combination of vanilla and almonds.

As a soda specifically, Nectar Syrup is only found in New Orleans and maybe on rare occasions in the nearby surrounding area of southern Louisiana. The flavor has trickled into other areas in the form of snow cone syrups or dessert toppings. However, while it is possible to get Nectar Syrup shipped, its limited availability in the wild has made it an iconic regional southern drink, much like grape soda.