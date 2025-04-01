The Unique Soda Flavor You'll Only Find In New Orleans
For as universal as soda is, it still finds interesting ways to become uniquely regional. Appalachia loves Mountain Dew, Texas loves Dr Pepper, and the list goes on. It isn't limited to specific brands either; sometimes, a specific flavor ends up being a regional treasure.
Such was the case with Nectar Syrup, a soda flavor unique to New Orleans. This soda became recognized for its bright magenta hue and unique taste. Although the name implies a floral or fruity flavor, Nectar Syrup tastes like a combination of vanilla and almonds.
As a soda specifically, Nectar Syrup is only found in New Orleans and maybe on rare occasions in the nearby surrounding area of southern Louisiana. The flavor has trickled into other areas in the form of snow cone syrups or dessert toppings. However, while it is possible to get Nectar Syrup shipped, its limited availability in the wild has made it an iconic regional southern drink, much like grape soda.
The history of Nectar Syrup
Nectar Syrup is a true New Orleans original. The flavor was invented by a local drug store distributor during the 20th century; the precise date isn't quite pinned down. It got its start as a fountain drink flavor in said stores.
The flavor's popularity quickly increased, becoming the second most popular soda flavor in the area, trailing only chocolate. Nectar Syrup didn't initially spread outside of New Orleans, but retained a steady popularity in the area it was created. The flavor did go into decline as drug store soda fountains were slowly but surely phased out over time; however, Nectar Syrup was brought back thanks to its primary seller, the Old Tyme New Orleans brand.
While that company is the major proprietor of all things Nectar Syrup in this day and age, it has also been sold by snow cone syrup companies too, including SnoWizard. Additionally, home cooks have started getting creative by finding ways to replicate Nectar Syrup in their own kitchens, down to its iconic hot pink color.