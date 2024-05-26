The Price-Slashing Tip You Need When Buying Costco Ground Beef

If you're grocery shopping at Costco, there's a good chance you're already planning to buy in bulk for cheaper prices. However, if you're there for ground beef, you might still be spending more money for a smaller amount. That's because Costco has cheaper ground beef behind the counter.

Instead of just buying a regular package of the store-brand Kirkland Signature ground beef, go to the butcher and ask for a ground beef chub, which you can only purchase from behind the counter. The butcher will hand you a long tube of extra lean ground beef. What's the difference between that and the normal stuff? While prices change slightly depending on your location, a tube-shaped Kirkland Signature chub is nearly always cheaper per pound than the normal, square packages of ground beef you'll see on shelves.

The trade-off is that the chubs tend to be larger: they come in 5-pound and 10-pound tubes, while the usual ground beef package is 4 pounds. So you might pay more upfront, but so long as you plan to use all that meat, you'll have more for less money in the long run.

