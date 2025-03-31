How Long Does Cooked Oatmeal Last In The Fridge?

Making a fresh batch of oatmeal on the stove or digging into a bowl of overnight oats in the morning is a regular ritual for lots of people. But for those of us who aren't oatmeal aficionados, we might make a batch one day and completely forget about it until later in the week. While there are certainly mistakes everyone makes with oatmeal, don't let improper storage be one of them because it's potentially dangerous.

Your cooked oatmeal will last in the fridge for about three to five days — the same goes for overnight oats — but you should still take some precautions. We hear a whole lot about topics like safely storing raw or cooked ground beef but not much about cooked cereals and grains.

Not only do you want to be sure that your oatmeal hasn't been infected with bacteria or mold, but you want to do your best to retain its fluffy, chewy texture. Once refrigerated, the grains will begin to soften, and they'll likely form into a gelatinous block. This is okay, but trust your nose and eyes to be sure the oatmeal is still okay to eat. If you see any discoloration, that could point to mold, and you should throw it out. If your oatmeal is slimy or overly soft, it has probably gone bad. And any off smell — from sour to rancid to just plain weird — likely points to bacterial growth, so get rid of it.