How Long Does Cooked Oatmeal Last In The Fridge?
Making a fresh batch of oatmeal on the stove or digging into a bowl of overnight oats in the morning is a regular ritual for lots of people. But for those of us who aren't oatmeal aficionados, we might make a batch one day and completely forget about it until later in the week. While there are certainly mistakes everyone makes with oatmeal, don't let improper storage be one of them because it's potentially dangerous.
Your cooked oatmeal will last in the fridge for about three to five days — the same goes for overnight oats — but you should still take some precautions. We hear a whole lot about topics like safely storing raw or cooked ground beef but not much about cooked cereals and grains.
Not only do you want to be sure that your oatmeal hasn't been infected with bacteria or mold, but you want to do your best to retain its fluffy, chewy texture. Once refrigerated, the grains will begin to soften, and they'll likely form into a gelatinous block. This is okay, but trust your nose and eyes to be sure the oatmeal is still okay to eat. If you see any discoloration, that could point to mold, and you should throw it out. If your oatmeal is slimy or overly soft, it has probably gone bad. And any off smell — from sour to rancid to just plain weird — likely points to bacterial growth, so get rid of it.
How to store and reheat your cooked oatmeal
Cooked oatmeal should be stored in an airtight plastic or glass container and put in the refrigerator immediately after it has cooled down. If you plan to refrigerate your oatmeal for more than a day or two, it's better to just store it plain without extra ingredients. Additions like dairy, fresh fruits, and sweeteners are a bit more temperamental and make your oatmeal spoil much faster.
To reheat your oatmeal, add in a splash of water or milk and simply microwave it or warm it on the stovetop. Stirring it well and heating it thoroughly should bring it back to its former glory. When working with plain refrigerated oatmeal, a great technique is to heat it on the stove with a little milk, add honey and cinnamon as it warms, and top it with fresh fruit once hot. If you don't think you'll finish your leftovers, oatmeal can even be frozen in an airtight container for up to six months.
Remember, dry oats can go bad too, and using old oats could be the common mistake that's giving you lackluster oatmeal. Dry oatmeal on the shelf is less likely to be contaminated with bacteria and mold (though it's still possible), but cooking stale oatmeal can give you a result that's just not that good. Keep your oatmeal fresh on the shelf and fresh in the fridge, and you can start every morning off with some chewy, hearty goodness.