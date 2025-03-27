The Common Mistake That's Giving You Lackluster Oatmeal

Oatmeal can be a simple, hearty, and healthy meal to start the day. Dried oatmeal is easy to keep on hand, lasts a long time in the pantry, and is versatile and customizable to particular tastes. To get the most out of your oats, you should think twice about heating oatmeal in the microwave, and it even matters which bowl you use to eat oatmeal. But one common oatmeal mistake that could be making yours lackluster at home: it may not last quite as long in the pantry as you think (though it's probably not harmful).

For optimal flavor, you should be using your oatmeal at peak freshness. Most oatmeal packages will come with a "best if used by," "best by" date, or something similar. These dates are the manufacturer's approximation of when they will be at optimum freshness and still contain the fullest flavor. Many of us know that eating foods beyond a best by date doesn't mean they will actually be spoiled. In fact, according to the USDA, "Except for infant formula, there is no federal requirement that food be labeled with a date." However, to ensure that your oatmeal will still contain all its locked-in flavor and cook up to the perfectly chewy and creamy texture, it may be one of those foods where you simply want to follow the date on the package. Or learn some tips and tricks for making your dry oatmeal last longer.