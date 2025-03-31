When's The Right Time To Use Caster Sugar In A Recipe?

Most American bakers probably have white, brown, and powdered sugar in their pantries. But if you follow a non-American recipe, you might be asked to use another type: caster sugar.

Caster sugar is common in the United Kingdom and countries that follow British baking traditions like New Zealand and Australia. It's a more finely granulated version of what most Americans think of as regular white sugar, though it's not as fully pulverized as powdered (aka confectioner's) sugar. It's often called baker's (special) sugar, extra-fine, or superfine sugar in American supermarkets. Caster sugar, also spelled "castor" sugar, is sold in both white and golden versions, with the latter being unrefined, making it look similar to brown sugar, though they have different flavors and baking properties.

Caster sugar is particularly useful for lighter concoctions like meringues, soufflés, and a Gordon Ramsay-esque fluffy sponge cake. Some sources suggest that cakes in general can benefit from caster sugar. Any recipe that asks for meringue (a whipped combination of egg whites and sugar) can benefit from caster sugar, since it dissolves more easily. Pavlova, lemon meringue pie, and angel food cake are a few to consider. Just be sure to avoid common meringue-making mistakes. It also works well for sweetened whipped cream. Its uses aren't solely for baking: Caster sugar is handy for making no-cook simple syrup and adding directly to cold drinks (including cocktails), as you don't need hot water to make it dissolve.