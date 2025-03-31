What's The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Biscuits?
Biscuits should be warm, fluffy, and soft to the touch. This pillowy texture allows the bread to soak up whatever gravy you have left on the plate without crumbling into a mess. Unfortunately, the integrity of this historic Appalachian breakfast is short-lived. Leave your biscuits out for too long, and they'll turn as hard as coal.
The best way to reheat rigid biscuits is by gently warming it in a skillet with butter before transferring it to the oven. Once it's covered in melted butter, all you have to do is wrap in aluminum foil and pop in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 8 minutes. Heat causes starchy foods to loosen and expand, while coolness makes them contract and push out moisture. By popping the biscuits back in the oven, the heat and moisture (butter) will be absorbed by the food once more. The foil works to lock the butter inside, steaming the dry biscuit back to its former glory.
Reheating stiff biscuits without an oven
The oven method usually works the best for its slow-cooking insulation power, but there are a couple of other options for people who might not have one (or just don't want to wait for it to preheat). Your biscuits can skip the oven by hopping into a skillet or griddle with butter. This method works well if you plan on using it as the bread for a cheesy breakfast sandwich, where the buns can absorb the leftover meat and vegetable flavors.
The quickest but most unpredictable way to reheat stiff biscuits is by wrapping it in damp paper towels and placing it in the microwave for a minute. Microwave cooking is finicky, so you'll likely end up with a moist or slightly rubbery texture without crisp golden edges. Air fryers tend to have a different problem, in that they leave biscuits too dry. If all else fails, soften biscuits in warm sausage gravy or broth before eating.