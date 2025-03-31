What's The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Biscuits?

Biscuits should be warm, fluffy, and soft to the touch. This pillowy texture allows the bread to soak up whatever gravy you have left on the plate without crumbling into a mess. Unfortunately, the integrity of this historic Appalachian breakfast is short-lived. Leave your biscuits out for too long, and they'll turn as hard as coal.

The best way to reheat rigid biscuits is by gently warming it in a skillet with butter before transferring it to the oven. Once it's covered in melted butter, all you have to do is wrap in aluminum foil and pop in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 8 minutes. Heat causes starchy foods to loosen and expand, while coolness makes them contract and push out moisture. By popping the biscuits back in the oven, the heat and moisture (butter) will be absorbed by the food once more. The foil works to lock the butter inside, steaming the dry biscuit back to its former glory.