Whipping up a batch of pancakes is a fun and convenient way to start the morning. And whether you're making a mix alongside milk or basic buttermilk pancakes from scratch, dairy is the typical liquid go-to. Yet curiously, you can also swap this ingredient for beer. You may have heard of cooks adding seltzer water or club soda to flapjacks for added fluffiness; this addition works in a similar manner.

In fact, molecularly speaking, a brew even offers added advantages. Like with bubbly water, its carbonation enhances frothiness, lending to airier, more crisp textures. Yet by way of its denser composition, beer's foamy nature even extends into when cooking occurs. This helps maintain structure while the pancake cooks, lending that mouth-watering golden brown exterior.

Furthermore, alcohol is more volatile than other liquids in a flour-based batter. This means that water starts evaporating quicker, and the pancakes cook faster, letting you curtail that dreaded burnt on the outside, raw in the interior situation. So throw a beer into the pancake mix; it's a surprisingly effective swap.