Timing Matters When It Comes To Seasoning Rice

Rice is a staple ingredient utilized across the globe. The beauty of this grain isn't just about its ability to be sustaining, delivering essential calories and nutrients, but it is also extremely adaptable — which is perhaps part of why it is so widely beloved. In various cuisines, rice is flavored and served in myriad ways, making for some of the most memorable and pervasive culinary classics.

Yet while it is an excellent platform for so many flavors, when it comes to seasoning your rice, it's best to approach it with one consistent strategy. It may seem perfectly reasonable to add in your tasty elements at the table or just before serving, but the truth is you'll be missing an opportunity for optimal enjoyment. Instead, start flavoring early in the cooking process, incorporating your selection of seasonings before you bring your cooking liquid to a boil and before reducing to a simmer.

By following this tip, you allow all those delicious elements to really permeate and meld as the rice continues to cook. If you wait until the last minute, you're essentially just coating your rice rather than infusing it with flavor. There are mistakes that keep you from making perfect rice, and you don't need to let a little timing snafu sink your dish.