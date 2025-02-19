12 Best Ways To Season Rice

At its simplest, a pot of rice requires just two ingredients: raw rice and water to cook it in. Ideally, the end result should be a big portion of tender, but not mushy, grains. Though many love the delicate aroma of plain cooked rice, it doesn't taste like much on its own -– but its plainness makes it a perfect accompaniment to saucy dishes.

But if you've already planned for a simple, sauce-less main dish — such as a basic roasted chicken recipe or grilled chops — you probably want a side with a bit more oomph. A super-simple way to give rice a bit of extra color and flavor with almost no additional work is to cook it in broth instead of water: Use the same amount of broth as you'd use for water, and cook as usual. The only extra step is to open a can of broth.

In case you're wondering how much liquid to use, here's a traditional Chinese technique: Put rinsed, raw rice in a cooking pot and place the tip of your index finger on the top of the rice. Pour over your cooking liquid, in this case broth, until it reaches the first knuckle of your index finger. Cook uncovered over medium heat until the liquid is absorbed; then cover and turn off the heat. Let it sit until the rice is tender, about three minutes.