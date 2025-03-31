Do This Before Throwing Out Those Old Kitchen Towels
Finding methods to reduce food waste should always be high up on your list of priorities, whether that means repurposing coffee grounds in the kitchen or using leftover brisket to upgrade your mac and cheese. The same can be said of appliances and tools, which usually have more uses out of them than you'd think. So those old kitchen towels you were getting ready to throw out? Don't be so quick to get rid of them, as there's a way to give them a second life.
Kitchen towels are handy for a myriad of reasons, from wiping up spills to drying utensils and your hands. Unfortunately, these cloths do have somewhat of a shelf life, evident in the raggedy, thinning look they eventually take on and the possible holes that'll start to emerge. It might seem like they've come to the end of their time in serving you, but there's one last way to repurpose them. Simply cut them down and use them to clean less desirable parts of your kitchen or anywhere else in your home.
How to repurpose your old kitchen towels
Kitchen towels tend to be longer and sometimes wider than your typical paper towels, so all you have to do is cut them into smaller sections that make it easier to maneuver. From there, you'll find it's much more convenient to squeeze the fabric into the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your house. And in combination with their newfound, easy-to-handle size, what's great about kitchen towels is that they're sturdy and usually pretty absorbent, making for a good all-purpose cleaning tool.
Commonly forgotten areas in need of a little extra love and care will especially benefit from this. You can now use these rags to dust and scrub virtually anything, whether that be your kitchen countertop, the small spaces between your curtain blinds, the top of your ceiling fan, or even the door handles of your car. Using these thrifty cloths in place of countless sheets of paper towels is also sure to save you money in the long run.