Do This Before Throwing Out Those Old Kitchen Towels

Finding methods to reduce food waste should always be high up on your list of priorities, whether that means repurposing coffee grounds in the kitchen or using leftover brisket to upgrade your mac and cheese. The same can be said of appliances and tools, which usually have more uses out of them than you'd think. So those old kitchen towels you were getting ready to throw out? Don't be so quick to get rid of them, as there's a way to give them a second life.

Kitchen towels are handy for a myriad of reasons, from wiping up spills to drying utensils and your hands. Unfortunately, these cloths do have somewhat of a shelf life, evident in the raggedy, thinning look they eventually take on and the possible holes that'll start to emerge. It might seem like they've come to the end of their time in serving you, but there's one last way to repurpose them. Simply cut them down and use them to clean less desirable parts of your kitchen or anywhere else in your home.