The Best Beer To Pair With Light Cheese

While wine may be a more common pairing with cheese, there's something special about sipping a cold crisp beer in between bites of various cheeses. But like wine, for the best experience you need to choose a beer that compliments rather than overpowers or clashes with the flavor and texture of the cheese. If fresh varieties like chèvre, ricotta, and mozzarella or burrata are on your cheese plate, you need to choose your beer wisely since light cheeses are especially prone to being overwhelmed by the wrong beer.

We've tapped Rich Higgins (@maltyrich on Instagram) to help guide us through the ins and outs of pairing beer and light cheeses. Besides being a former brewmaster and certified sommelier, he's a Master Cicerone, the highest level of beer certification around, a distinction only granted after you've passed what's considered the hardest beer test in the world. As such, he's as versed in cheese and beer pairings as he is in telling you how to add beer to your mac and cheese recipe.

In an exclusive conversation, Higgins told Chowhound that fresh cheeses tend to have the delicate flavors of milk and cream rather than the sharp, sometimes funky or fruity flavors of longer aged cheeses. "Cow's milk ricotta, mozzarella and luscious burrata are all mild in flavor and go best with delicate beers that won't compete with the cheese," Higgins says.