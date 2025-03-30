Here's What Happened To Pasta By Hudson After Shark Tank

Shark Tank is a television show where foodie ideas can take flight. From kitchen gadgets like the Float 'N' Grill to coffee home brewing systems like Bruw, lots of food-related pitches have come and gone through Shark Tank's halls. It isn't just gadgets either; food products and even restaurants like Pasta by Hudson have gone on Shark Tank to pitch their ideas.

Unlike most people who go on Shark Tank to pitch a device, Pasta by Hudson is actually a fresh pasta bar. The concept was to have a range of fresh pastas and sauces that could be selected by customers and taken on the go. Entrepreneur Brandon Fay managed to strike a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner while on the show.

The ultimate goal was franchising based off of the small pasta bar restaurant that Fay already had. Ideas regarding pasta kiosks or selling uncooked pastas in grocery stores were also on the to-do list. Since the deal was brokered on Shark Tank, Pasta by Hudson has had its ups and downs, but is ultimately still in business.