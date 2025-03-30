This State Has The Most Arby's In The Country (By A Long Shot)
Now a widely popular national chain, Arby's has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Although you can find an Arby's location in nearly every state, there is one state that has the most Arby's in the country: Ohio. There's actually a reason why Ohio leads the charge so distinctly when it comes to the number of Arby's locations it has: Arby's was founded in Youngstown, Ohio. To this day, its home state remains its biggest fan.
As of now, Ohio has 278 Arby's locations currently in operation, which is nearly 100 more locations than Michigan, the state that takes second place with 180 Arby's locations. Indiana follows close behind Michigan with 176, and Texas and Florida tie for fourth with 162 locations each. On the flip side, Rhode Island and Vermont come in dead last, with no Arby's locations whatsoever.
Arby's across America
As of now, Arby's has 3,371 locations in America overall, with Ohio making up about 8% of that total. Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire are at the bottom of the list of states that do have Arby's locations. Hawaii and Massachusetts only have two Arby's locations, while New Hampshire is home to a singular Arby's location. Massachusetts and New Hampshire not having many Arby's locations is actually rather characteristic of the area, as the northeastern part of America tends to be home to the states with the least amount of fast food.
While Ohio is Arby's home state and has the most Arby's locations, it is not the state with the biggest Arby's location. That award actually goes to Virginia, with an Arby's location that is bigger than 7,000 square feet. Still, Ohio definitely takes the cake when it comes to the sheer population of Arby's restaurants within a single state.