This State Has The Most Arby's In The Country (By A Long Shot)

Now a widely popular national chain, Arby's has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Although you can find an Arby's location in nearly every state, there is one state that has the most Arby's in the country: Ohio. There's actually a reason why Ohio leads the charge so distinctly when it comes to the number of Arby's locations it has: Arby's was founded in Youngstown, Ohio. To this day, its home state remains its biggest fan.

As of now, Ohio has 278 Arby's locations currently in operation, which is nearly 100 more locations than Michigan, the state that takes second place with 180 Arby's locations. Indiana follows close behind Michigan with 176, and Texas and Florida tie for fourth with 162 locations each. On the flip side, Rhode Island and Vermont come in dead last, with no Arby's locations whatsoever.