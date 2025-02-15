Where To Find The World's Largest Arby's
Beloved fast-food chain Arby's may appear simple on the outside, but the chain is much more complex than fans would think. The chain has several products in grocery stores and special menu items only available in certain locations, including rotisserie chicken and breakfast. There are also quite a few unique Arby's locations; to find the biggest of them all, you'd have to trek out to Colonial Heights, Virginia.
This town proudly boasts the largest Arby's not just in the United States, but in the entire world. As for the Arby's itself, it is nearly three times bigger than the average Arby's location, clocking in at 7,125 square feet. It isn't just size either; this Arby's is home to all kinds of unique accommodations that are not available at any other Arby's. Plus, the menu has all kinds of fun add-ons worth checking out, making this location more than just an unusually large fast-food joint.
What makes the world's largest Arby's special
Since this Arby's first opened in 1996, it has held the crown as the largest Arby's in the world. The interior is massive, with a spacious ordering zone and a dining area that can sit 166 people. Even the outdoor patio is noticeably big, seating up to 40 additional people, and the décor is all loosely based on Disney's Wilderness Lodge, complete with a fireplace, totem poles, and more.
Beyond its size, this Arby's has a unique menu. It includes everything available at a standard Arby's with a few extras, including a barbacoa station, chicken dinners, and more. These are far from standard fare for an Arby's, so for many, it's worth trekking to this location for the food rather than the novelty of the size.