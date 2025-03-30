The Cocktail-Inspired Ketchup That Will Shake Up Your Next Brunch Burger
Breakfast might be, as they say, the most important meal of the day, but brunch wins the whole weekend. Once you've made it to brunch, you, too, have collected your prize. Nobody has ever "needed" brunch: It is decadent, it is indulgent, and it is, as a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, literally extra. So you want those leisurely brunches to really make an impact, and maximizing your meal is your best bet for success.
Bloody mary ketchup is the eye-catching, palate-surprising way to further brunchify those sunny egg and bagel enhanced burgers and whatever else is topping your early afternoon table. As you might have guessed, bloody mary ketchup takes the flavors of the classic day drink and packs them into the condiment. It is also highly customizable, so whether it's celery that keeps you coming back to the tomato-based cocktail, or you're wild for Worcestershire sauce, there's a blend sure to evoke the best bloody mary you've ever tasted.
Stirred not shaken: mixing up your bloody mary ketchup
Although bloody mary ketchup is very easy to make at home, you do have to be careful with proportions. You know that ruinous spout of tomato water that spews from a squeeze bottle of ketchup should you forget to shake before using? Yeah, that's what we're trying to avoid. So you'll need to be judicious with liquids like Worcestershire or even a bit of vodka. More than a few tablespoons will just begin to dilute about a cup of the base ketchup, so add fluid ingredients in slowly to monitor the texture.
Dry ingredients can go a lot further. Go ahead and pile on the sea salt, celery salt, and pepper for that familiar bloody mary effect. You can even incorporate classic or novel garnishes like olives, pickles, yet more celery, or other creative bloody mary ingredients. Jalapeños are also great for bringing a bit of heat without the thinning threat of a proper hot sauce. You'll just want to make sure to chop everything super fine for a better finish.