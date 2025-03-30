The Cocktail-Inspired Ketchup That Will Shake Up Your Next Brunch Burger

Breakfast might be, as they say, the most important meal of the day, but brunch wins the whole weekend. Once you've made it to brunch, you, too, have collected your prize. Nobody has ever "needed" brunch: It is decadent, it is indulgent, and it is, as a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch, literally extra. So you want those leisurely brunches to really make an impact, and maximizing your meal is your best bet for success.

Bloody mary ketchup is the eye-catching, palate-surprising way to further brunchify those sunny egg and bagel enhanced burgers and whatever else is topping your early afternoon table. As you might have guessed, bloody mary ketchup takes the flavors of the classic day drink and packs them into the condiment. It is also highly customizable, so whether it's celery that keeps you coming back to the tomato-based cocktail, or you're wild for Worcestershire sauce, there's a blend sure to evoke the best bloody mary you've ever tasted.