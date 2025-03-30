Make Your Own Version Of McDonald's Shamrock Shake With A Few Easy Ingredients

Some people look forward to St. Patrick's Day all year. For some, it's the sight of the vibrant green Chicago River. Some love the sound of bagpipes along New York's Fifth Avenue for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Others, perhaps with a little more imagination, hope to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. But for millions of fans nationwide, it's the appearance of McDonald's Shamrock Shake that makes the day so special. And while the famed shake might be a lot easier to find than that pot of gold, it's only available for a few short weeks each year. The good news is you can make it yourself with just a few ingredients — and you won't even have to wait until next March.

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by a Connecticut franchise owner to celebrate the holiday named for the patron saint of Ireland. Although other franchise owners started selling the shake to great success in 1970, it did not become available nationwide until 2012. It is now sold across the U.S. and in several other countries from early February until late March.

People might not know what flavor McDonald's Shamrock Shake is but one sip and you'll taste its minty freshness. McDonald's does not call the Shamrock Shake a milkshake because it is not made with milk. In fact, there are only three ingredients in the shake: McDonald's vanilla soft serve, mint Shamrock Shake syrup, and whipped light cream.