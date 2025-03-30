Make Your Own Version Of McDonald's Shamrock Shake With A Few Easy Ingredients
Some people look forward to St. Patrick's Day all year. For some, it's the sight of the vibrant green Chicago River. Some love the sound of bagpipes along New York's Fifth Avenue for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Others, perhaps with a little more imagination, hope to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. But for millions of fans nationwide, it's the appearance of McDonald's Shamrock Shake that makes the day so special. And while the famed shake might be a lot easier to find than that pot of gold, it's only available for a few short weeks each year. The good news is you can make it yourself with just a few ingredients — and you won't even have to wait until next March.
The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by a Connecticut franchise owner to celebrate the holiday named for the patron saint of Ireland. Although other franchise owners started selling the shake to great success in 1970, it did not become available nationwide until 2012. It is now sold across the U.S. and in several other countries from early February until late March.
People might not know what flavor McDonald's Shamrock Shake is but one sip and you'll taste its minty freshness. McDonald's does not call the Shamrock Shake a milkshake because it is not made with milk. In fact, there are only three ingredients in the shake: McDonald's vanilla soft serve, mint Shamrock Shake syrup, and whipped light cream.
The make-at-home recipe is simple
Those who have recreated the recipe at home have also tried to keep it simple. Certain foodies suggest combining vanilla ice cream, mint extract, and a few drops of green food coloring, and, unlike McDonald's, whole milk. Some prefer to skip the mint extract and food coloring and use mint chocolate chip ice cream. The chocolate may make it a less traditional Shamrock Shake but McDonald's did offer a version with chocolate in 2017. Others add in sprinkles and top it all off with a maraschino cherry. You can also blend in an Oreo or two to replicate McDonald's other St. Patty's Day treat, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
Although the Shamrock Shake didn't make it to Chowhound's list of favorite McDonald's desserts, it has been a perennial favorite of customers worldwide. Fans of the beverage can also feel good about the bit of Irish luck they're bringing to children undergoing medical treatment. The first Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing and services to children and their families, was built in Philadelphia in 1974 with funds from the sales of Shamrock Shakes. In 2025, McDonald's corporate claimed that 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold would go to Ronald McDonald House Charities and local chapters.