No, Nectar And Juice Are Not The Same Thing. Here's The Difference

Who doesn't enjoy a sweet, fruity beverage on a warm day? Be it freshly made at home or a convenient store-bought option, fruit-based drinks can be effective ways to hydrate yourself while relishing the flavors of your favorite fruits. The most popular fruit beverages you can find stacked up along grocery store aisles are nectar and juice, and chances are you may have unknowingly reached for one only to be thrown off by a different consistency and level of sweetness than what you would have expected. While both nectar and juice feature fruit as the primary ingredient, that's perhaps where their similarities end as they are distinctly different beverages when you break down their composition and production methods.

Pure fruit juice boasts a high fruit content with no added sugars (only the natural sugars present in the fruit). You may also find juice varieties that specify that they are made from juice concentrate, which can be preserved for longer periods due to having its water content filtered out. Fruit nectar, on the other hand, contains fruit juice and added sweeteners like sugar, and also features a thicker consistency than juice. This basic distinction is important for consumers to understand, especially those monitoring their sugar intake or seeking specific nutritional benefits from their fruity beverage.