The Type Of Frying Oil Arby's Uses For Its Food

Arby's is synonymous with roast beef sandwiches, but the fried food menu also has fan favorites, like the two kinds of Arby's fries, curly and crinkle-cut. From Mozzarella Sticks to Jalapeno Bites, Arby's has a few good snacks and sides that come out of the deep fryer, and the restaurant chain uses blended vegetable oil for fried sides with a great, crunchy outer layer.

Fast food chains choose what kind of oil to use in a deep fryer based on the characteristics of the oil itself, requiring the final selection to have a very high smoke point. Decision makers also take a good look at the price tag before committing to a certain type of oil or oil blend, as an expensive choice could impact the bottom line for a business. Nutritional content, flavor, and availability also play a part of the selection process. Blended vegetable oil is a budget-friendly option because it allows every batch a restaurant buys to stretch a bit further.

The vegetable oil blend differs with each fast-food chain. For Arby's, the blend features four different oils for frying: corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and hydrogenated soybean oil, with an added ingredient called dimethylpolysiloxane, included to reduce foaming. This oil blend is efficient with a high smoke point, and it's vegetable-based, which means it's technically vegan. This allows those keeping to a plant-based diet to indulge in Arby's French fries, as they're made without any animal products.