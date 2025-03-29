Why You'll Want To Avoid Buying This Meat-Filled Totino's Pizza Roll Flavor
If you've ever eaten a pizza roll, chances are, it was a Totino's Pizza Roll. In fact, they even trademarked the term (other brands may call their similar products "pizza snack rolls."), making Totino's the undisputed go-to pizza roll purveyor. But just because they're ubiquitous doesn't mean every Totino's product is a winner. When Chowhound ranked Totino's Pizza Roll flavors to determine where each fell in terms of tastiness, a few pizza roll flavors did stand out above the rest, with Combination taking the number one spot. Others stood out for all the wrong reasons. Notably, the Pepperoni and Bacon variety earned the lowest spot in our ranking, making it one flavor we wouldn't recommend buying.
It may be hard to imagine how the Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls went so wrong. Bacon itself is a pretty popular flavor (and of course, pepperoni is arguably the king of pizza toppings). Used correctly, it can enhance a variety of dishes. Unfortunately, we found that the bacon element overwhelms the pepperoni in Totino's Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls. This might be permissible if the bacon was high-quality, but sadly, it has an off-putting, artificially smoky flavor.
Paltry pepperoni is a pattern in Totino's Pizza Rolls
Now, while the bacon did overwhelm the rolls with an unfortunate flavor, the pepperoni is sadly not off the hook, either. The brand's other pepperoni-forward pizza rolls just didn't impress our reviewer, with Hellfire Club Spicy Pepperoni coming in at 11 out of 12 in the ranking, Triple Pepperoni at number nine, and standard Pepperoni at a middling number five. In pretty much every case, the overall complaint was the same as that of the Pepperoni and Bacon flavor: The pepperoni flavor just isn't strong enough. This complaint was particularly egregious when it came to the Triple Pepperoni variety, as you'd think a pizza roll stuffed with triple the amount of meat would manage to pack a punch — but no.
A common Totino's Pizza Roll-related issue seems to be disappointment with the amount of filling, or the balance of flavors therein. And this issue doesn't seem to be limited to just the pizza rolls. When Chowhound ranked 16 store-bought frozen pizzas, Totino's Party Pizza came dead last due to sparse pepperoni, sauce that tasted more like ketchup than marinara, and an odd cheese texture. Nevertheless, if you are out shopping for party snacks, Totino's Pizza Rolls are still a classic option. Just avoid the Pepperoni and Bacon variety and stick with our preferred flavors: Combination, Supreme, or, for your vegetarian guests, Triple Cheese.