Why You'll Want To Avoid Buying This Meat-Filled Totino's Pizza Roll Flavor

If you've ever eaten a pizza roll, chances are, it was a Totino's Pizza Roll. In fact, they even trademarked the term (other brands may call their similar products "pizza snack rolls."), making Totino's the undisputed go-to pizza roll purveyor. But just because they're ubiquitous doesn't mean every Totino's product is a winner. When Chowhound ranked Totino's Pizza Roll flavors to determine where each fell in terms of tastiness, a few pizza roll flavors did stand out above the rest, with Combination taking the number one spot. Others stood out for all the wrong reasons. Notably, the Pepperoni and Bacon variety earned the lowest spot in our ranking, making it one flavor we wouldn't recommend buying.

It may be hard to imagine how the Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls went so wrong. Bacon itself is a pretty popular flavor (and of course, pepperoni is arguably the king of pizza toppings). Used correctly, it can enhance a variety of dishes. Unfortunately, we found that the bacon element overwhelms the pepperoni in Totino's Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls. This might be permissible if the bacon was high-quality, but sadly, it has an off-putting, artificially smoky flavor.