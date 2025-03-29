How To Perfectly Shred Imitation Crab In A Flash

If you've never had it, you may wonder what imitation crab is and how it's even used. Also called kanikama, this ingredient is a tasty way to introduce seafood flavors and textures without breaking the bank. Made from a mix of processed and minced white fish — called surimi — starches, flavorings, and sometimes a small amount of real crab, imitation crab is a versatile, affordable ingredient (imitation crab tastes even more crab-like paired with butter, by the way). Some recipescall for imitation crab sticks to be shredded into thin, julienne-like strips. Fortunately, there's an easy trick to shredding imitation crab right at your fingertips.

The secret: It's your fingertips! Well, your palms, really. Rolling crab sticks for about three to five seconds in your hands quickly splits the stick, leaving you with a handful of thinner shreds.

There are other options for shredding imitation crab, but each has downsides. If you pick at the imitation crab stick from the sides like peeling string cheese, slender lengths of meat peel off easily — but picking off each strand takes time, and can get frustrating as the thickness of the strands can vary. You can use two forks, as when pulling pork or chicken, or press the side of a chef's knife against the crab, rolling it against a cutting board. Using a hand mixer or a KitchenAid with the same attachment used for shredding chicken are also options. However, all of these methods mean washing extra dishes, when instead, you could just wash your hands after using your palms.