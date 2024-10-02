Can You Really Take Coscto's Food Court Pizza 'Hot To Go'?

A certain very catchy pop song aside, the original meaning of "hot to go," of course, refers to a ready-made meal you can pick up and take home to enjoy. It's the ultimate saving grace after a long day at work, where you just can't muster up the energy to cook a meal from scratch. Costco, everyone's favorite massive big box retailer, is all about convenience and time and money savings, so it's perhaps a surprise that there's no universal or guaranteed method for grabbing a "hot to go" Costco food court pizza to take home for dinner.

To bring one of those hot pies home to the fam, your options depend entirely on your Costco store. At some, you'll spot a heated cabinet conveniently stacked with pies in the food court area, ready to be purchased and taken home. You can also try calling ahead and requesting a food court pizza to go to the store later and pick it up. This method, though, is not 100% foolproof, as some who have tried it note that wait times can be hefty depending on the existing queue of pizza orders.

And sadly, no Costco store offers true delivery. For the next best thing, your best bet, though also not entirely reliable, is to take your chances with Instacart. You can order groceries on the app and hope (ask nicely and tip well!) that your shopper is willing to bring home a pizza for you, along with your Costco pantry staples.

