5 Canned Fruits You Actually Need In Your Pantry

Canned fruits are a staple in many of our pantries — and for good reason. They provide a taste of delicious produce year-round, often at a lower price point than their fresh counterparts. They're great in many dishes, so you need not run to the market for fresh goods if you have canned versions ready to go, and you don't have to thaw canned fruit as you would with frozen options. Even better, you can often repurpose the syrup from the can for drinks, desserts, and more.

However, this doesn't mean that all canned fruits are worth a purchase. Low-acid types of produce, such as melon, are simply not apt for canning, as they cannot be properly preserved in the traditional canning process, and therefore carry a higher risk of causing foodborne illnesses. Such varieties of fruit should be frozen for long-term storage instead.

That being said, there are many fruits that can stand up to the canning process. These canned foods yield fruit that is not only tasty, but also part of your kitchen essentials. Below, you'll find five canned fruits that you will want to keep well-stocked in your pantry.