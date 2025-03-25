Did Saratoga Spring Sponsor The Viral Ice Water 'Get Ready With Me?'

Viral internet memes have a way of making an impact on food culture, from tuna protein shakes to the yearly pumpkin spice latte jokes. The newest hot topic concerns an ice-cold beverage from a premier store-bought water bottle brand called Saratoga. Its lavish design and glass, sapphire-blue bottle retails for a luxury price (in the world of water, at least) at around $6, but for some reason, TikTok creators are stacking their shopping carts with the stuff.

Recently, an influencer named Ashton Hall (@ashtonhall) posted a viral morning routine video where he spends the first few hours of his day doing tasks like working out, swimming, and journaling in a way that some have compared to "American Psycho." The part that caught netizens' attention was Hall's repeated dunking of his head into a bowl of Saratoga water, which he also uses to brush his teeth. Following the amusement from the video, searches for Saratoga water skyrocketed in a move the brand didn't expect — or sponsor.