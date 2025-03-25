Did Saratoga Spring Sponsor The Viral Ice Water 'Get Ready With Me?'
Viral internet memes have a way of making an impact on food culture, from tuna protein shakes to the yearly pumpkin spice latte jokes. The newest hot topic concerns an ice-cold beverage from a premier store-bought water bottle brand called Saratoga. Its lavish design and glass, sapphire-blue bottle retails for a luxury price (in the world of water, at least) at around $6, but for some reason, TikTok creators are stacking their shopping carts with the stuff.
Recently, an influencer named Ashton Hall (@ashtonhall) posted a viral morning routine video where he spends the first few hours of his day doing tasks like working out, swimming, and journaling in a way that some have compared to "American Psycho." The part that caught netizens' attention was Hall's repeated dunking of his head into a bowl of Saratoga water, which he also uses to brush his teeth. Following the amusement from the video, searches for Saratoga water skyrocketed in a move the brand didn't expect — or sponsor.
A lightning in a bottle moment
Saratoga is one of several bottled water brands owned by Primo, which you may recognize as the bottler of Deer Park, Pure Life, and Poland Spring. While most of these waters are affordable and easy to find everywhere from the gas station to the grocery store, Saratoga is a bougie alternative offering both still and sparkling varieties. According to Business Insider, Primo's chief marketing officer stated that Saratoga's newfound fame wasn't planned through the vehicle of a single fitness influencer, but they're thrilled to be a part of the hype.
The stock for Primo saw a leap on Monday, proving that some fun internet exposure can go a long way. We've seen similar success stories in the past, like when a viral video surfaced of a man singing and skateboarding with a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice. It's an impressive feat to get consumers excited about store-bought water bottles, so now's the time to try it for yourself and determine whether the hype is worth it.