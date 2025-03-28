The Odd Cookie-And-Drink Combo That Was Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Snack

It seems like every kid is guilty of loving odd flavor combinations that would make most adults turn up their nose: canned chili, for instance, interspersed with bites of peanut butter toast. It's strangely comforting to know famous chefs also ate quirky food combos as kids, like Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Giada de Laurentiis. In an Instagram reel shared by Food Network, the Italian-American celebrity chef revealed that her favorite childhood snack involved dipping Milano cookies in lemonade.

It certainly wasn't the first time she shared odd, childhood favorites. De Laurentiis has been known to make breakfast cereal out of mini chocolate chip cookies, and she ate ricotta, sugar, and cocoa powder as a favorite childhood snack with her grandfather in Italy. She also has a recipe for an unusual, love-it-or-hate-it chocolate pasta made with Nutella. Dipping crisp, chocolatey Milano cookies in lemonade is mild by comparison. Considering her heritage, her love of sweet and sour lemon-heavy combos is no surprise.