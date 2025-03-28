Does Hamburger Helper Offer Gluten-Free Options?

Hamburger Helper is a convenient dinner kit that walks the line between affordability and flavor. A packaged meal solution that combines pasta, seasonings, and a flavorful sauce designed for mixing with ground beef for a quick and easy dinner, Hamburger Helper makes cooking for a crowd simple and stress-free. From the brand's classic Beef Pasta selection to Tuna Fettuccine Alfredo and Tomato Basil Penne, there are many Hamburger Helper varieties, but none are certified gluten-free.

Previously, Hamburger Helper offered three gluten-free products: Hamburger Helper Cheesy Hashbrowns, Asian Helper Beef Fried Rice, and Asian Helper Chicken Fried Rice. However, in 2011, General Mills, Hamburger Helper's parent company, announced that these products were no longer safe for gluten-free foodies. The announcement followed a change in the company's manufacturing facility, which raised the risk of cross-contamination. As a result, the gluten-free labeling on these products was exchanged for a "may contain wheat" label.

The company no longer sells the Asian Helper Beef Fried Rice, but the other two previously gluten-free options are still available. However, note that the company has dropped the Asian cuisine label from the now-named Chicken Helper Chicken Fried Rice. If you follow a gluten-free diet by preference, you may find it acceptable to consume these products, but for those with a gluten allergy or sensitivity, Hamburger Helper is best avoided altogether due to the risk of cross-contamination.