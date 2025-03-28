Does Hamburger Helper Offer Gluten-Free Options?
Hamburger Helper is a convenient dinner kit that walks the line between affordability and flavor. A packaged meal solution that combines pasta, seasonings, and a flavorful sauce designed for mixing with ground beef for a quick and easy dinner, Hamburger Helper makes cooking for a crowd simple and stress-free. From the brand's classic Beef Pasta selection to Tuna Fettuccine Alfredo and Tomato Basil Penne, there are many Hamburger Helper varieties, but none are certified gluten-free.
Previously, Hamburger Helper offered three gluten-free products: Hamburger Helper Cheesy Hashbrowns, Asian Helper Beef Fried Rice, and Asian Helper Chicken Fried Rice. However, in 2011, General Mills, Hamburger Helper's parent company, announced that these products were no longer safe for gluten-free foodies. The announcement followed a change in the company's manufacturing facility, which raised the risk of cross-contamination. As a result, the gluten-free labeling on these products was exchanged for a "may contain wheat" label.
The company no longer sells the Asian Helper Beef Fried Rice, but the other two previously gluten-free options are still available. However, note that the company has dropped the Asian cuisine label from the now-named Chicken Helper Chicken Fried Rice. If you follow a gluten-free diet by preference, you may find it acceptable to consume these products, but for those with a gluten allergy or sensitivity, Hamburger Helper is best avoided altogether due to the risk of cross-contamination.
Gluten-free alternatives to Hamburger Helper
While Hamburger Helper is a handy dinner kit, its absence of gluten-free options can be disappointing for those who need to avoid gluten. Luckily, there are a few alternatives.
Walmart's Great Value brand offers a Hamburger Helper dupe labeled as a cheeseburger dinner kit that features gluten-free macaroni. The meal kit is comparable to Hamburger Helper's Cheeseburger Macaroni selection but eliminates the risk of consuming gluten-laden elbow pasta shells. Another Great Value option is a gluten-free stroganoff dinner kit that's akin to Hamburger Helper Stroganoff sans gluten pasta. Prices and availability vary by location.
For a slightly more involved yet clever alternative, foodies can purchase the individual ingredients found in their favorite Hamburger Helper kit and customize them to fit their dietary preferences. Gluten-free pasta is widely available at most supermarkets and grocery stores. Commonly made from chickpea, corn, potato, or rice flour, combining gluten-free pasta with your favorite seasonings, sauce, and meat is a foolproof way to enjoy Hamburger Helper your way.