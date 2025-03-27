Will Costco Be Open On Easter 2025?
Costco isn't a bad place to look around for Easter goods, and candy in bulk can be helpful if you're organizing Easter for a big group of kids. That said, there are things you should know about buying seasonal goods at Costco, namely that you shouldn't go shopping for any of this on Easter proper. That's because you can't.
You will not have access to Costco warehouses (the company refers to all of its stores as warehouses) anywhere in the United States this Easter 2025. According to Costco's official website, Easter is one of the several holidays when all of Costco's warehouses are closed. Most Costco locations specify that they'll still be open on Good Friday a couple of days beforehand, if that's any consolation. Buy early if you think you need to.
U.S. Costco stores always close on major holidays
Like many other businesses, Easter is one of several major holidays when the staff are allowed to stay home. Every Costco in the United States is closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Day, July 4th, and other holidays like Labor Day and Memorial Day. If you didn't stock up on candy or food beforehand, then other stores like Whole Foods are still open on Easter Sunday, although it varies by location.
In any case, you need to start thawing your ham for Easter a couple of days in advance if it's big enough, so it helps to buy it earlier. If that fails, you sadly cannot celebrate Easter Sunday with a Costco hot dog. Besides, you may not be able to anyway, now that you officially need a membership to eat at Costco food courts.