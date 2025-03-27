Will Costco Be Open On Easter 2025?

Costco isn't a bad place to look around for Easter goods, and candy in bulk can be helpful if you're organizing Easter for a big group of kids. That said, there are things you should know about buying seasonal goods at Costco, namely that you shouldn't go shopping for any of this on Easter proper. That's because you can't.

You will not have access to Costco warehouses (the company refers to all of its stores as warehouses) anywhere in the United States this Easter 2025. According to Costco's official website, Easter is one of the several holidays when all of Costco's warehouses are closed. Most Costco locations specify that they'll still be open on Good Friday a couple of days beforehand, if that's any consolation. Buy early if you think you need to.