For A Brief, Glorious Time, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Had A Mascot

Since launching in 1940, McDonald's has had several short-lived, discontinued menu items, including a chopped beefsteak sandwich, the Arch Deluxe, Fish McBites, and Chicken Selects. While these items have come and gone seemingly in the blink of an eye, the famous fast food chain's Filet-O-Fish sandwich has been a consistent McDonald's menu item since its debut in 1965. Most people are familiar with the iconic sandwich that features a fillet of fried Alaskan Pollock, American cheese, and tartar sauce. However, there's a good chance that not many people are acquainted with the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish mascot, aptly named Phil A. O'Fish.

Indeed, Phil A. O'Fish was a cartoon fish that told customers in a 1976 McDonald's advertisement, "For a surprisingly good taste, try Filet-O-Fish." Why a fish would urge people to eat its own species is a mystery, perhaps overlooked by the advertising team. Regardless, the fish mascot is quite cute dressed in a sailor outfit befitting the times and holding a fishing net; it's easy to see why someone might think Phil would be appealable to kids and adults alike. Nevertheless, his time as the fish sandwich mascot was short-lived, surviving just about one year until the marketing group moved on to more basic advertisements that highlighted ingredient quality. If reading about Mr. O'Fish has you hankering for a fish sandwich, do yourself a favor and try this simple tip to get a fresh Filet-O-Fish every time at McDonald's.