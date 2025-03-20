How To Get A Fresh Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Every Time At McDonald's
Let's talk fish, and the filet there-o'. McDonald's introduced the Filet-O-Fish to its menu in 1961 as a way to attract diners during Lent, but the sandwich has since become one of the chain's staple menu items year-round. When a Filet-O-Fish is good, it's really good: The buns are soft and fluffy, the fish is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, its half (yes, half) slice of cheese is melty, and tartar sauce drips down the sides. It's the perfect balance of light and hearty, an apt choice for any McDonald's meal. However, all of this is only true when it's fresh. Sometimes, you can just tell that your Filet-O-Fish has been sitting out, going from crisp to soggy. So, how can you get around this nasty trick of time? Here's one method that can ensure the freshest catch possible: custom-ordering your filet.
All you need do is modify your Filet-O-Fish order. This will ensure that your sandwich isn't plucked from the several sandwiches on hand, but instead made fresh. Since many menu items at McDonald's are pre-assembled, they're made with all the ingredients listed on the menu. When you order with alterations, there are no pre-made sandwiches to pick from, so a new sandwich must be constructed. Ordering your sandwich sans cheese or with cheese on the side will do the trick, as will skipping the tartar sauce (or asking for it on the side).
Other ways to customize your McDonald's order
For some, the thought of ordering an altered Filet-O-Fish might not be the most appealing option. While the sandwich is divisive (some simply can't get past the cheese and fish combo), it certainly has its fans. And for these folks, ordering the sandwich without cheese, or even with cheese on the side, may be unthinkable. Fortunately, there's another way to get a fresh sandwich without having to alter it one stitch. When you're at the register, simply ask for your Filet-O-Fish to be made fresh. This may mean that your sandwich takes longer to come out, so keep this in mind if you're in a time crunch.
The Filet-O-Fish isn't the only menu item that can be altered to ensure freshness. For example, if you want extra-fresh fries, order them without salt. This will ensure that your fries are fried on the spot, as only salted fries are kept in the reservoir. Now, if you want any menu item as fresh as can be, simply order your food right at 10:30 or 11:00 a.m., whenever your McDonald's location switches its menu from breakfast to lunch. Ordering right when the menu changes means that all the items will be just-made. Now, if you want a McDonald's menu item that's always fresh, regardless of the time of day, simply order a positively electric serving of McDonald's Sprite.