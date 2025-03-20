How To Get A Fresh Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Every Time At McDonald's

Let's talk fish, and the filet there-o'. McDonald's introduced the Filet-O-Fish to its menu in 1961 as a way to attract diners during Lent, but the sandwich has since become one of the chain's staple menu items year-round. When a Filet-O-Fish is good, it's really good: The buns are soft and fluffy, the fish is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, its half (yes, half) slice of cheese is melty, and tartar sauce drips down the sides. It's the perfect balance of light and hearty, an apt choice for any McDonald's meal. However, all of this is only true when it's fresh. Sometimes, you can just tell that your Filet-O-Fish has been sitting out, going from crisp to soggy. So, how can you get around this nasty trick of time? Here's one method that can ensure the freshest catch possible: custom-ordering your filet.

All you need do is modify your Filet-O-Fish order. This will ensure that your sandwich isn't plucked from the several sandwiches on hand, but instead made fresh. Since many menu items at McDonald's are pre-assembled, they're made with all the ingredients listed on the menu. When you order with alterations, there are no pre-made sandwiches to pick from, so a new sandwich must be constructed. Ordering your sandwich sans cheese or with cheese on the side will do the trick, as will skipping the tartar sauce (or asking for it on the side).