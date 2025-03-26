The Protein Bar We Honestly Didn't Mind Eating — Except For One Big Issue
Many people could tell you their favorite brand of protein bar. For those on the go, these bars make a quick and easy snack to whip out in between classes, at work, or on a run. Not only is their high level of protein in the name, but many types of protein bars are a great source of carbs, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The sweeter flavors can also replace candy bars and aid in weight loss and promote healthier eating, proving protein bars to be a solid snack choice for almost anyone.
However, not all protein bars can be the best, which is why Chowhound ranked 12 high protein bars when it comes to taste, texture, and nutritional benefit to decide which brands are worth purchasing and which should be left on the shelves. While popular brands like Barebells and FitCrunch took home the gold and silver medals, No Cow High Protein Bars unfortunately fell to last place.
The shortcomings of No Cow Protein Bars
As the name suggests, No Cow Protein Bars are vegan. They are also gluten-free, kosher, GMO-free, and soy-free. This is because No Cow founder Daniel "D" Katz found out he was lactose intolerant after wondering why most brands of protein bars would give him painful stomach aches. Katz opted to create his own protein bar that wouldn't upset his stomach. He launched a line of bars packed with brown rice and pea proteins under the name D's Naturals in 2015. However, D rebranded to No Cow in 2017, and the bars were sold in Kroger (America's oldest grocery store chain that dominates the industry) only two years later. And while No Cow bars come in a plethora of delicious flavors, the issue comes down to their texture.
These high protein bars are packed so densely that their sandy texture feels dry in your mouth. The texture also worsens its promising taste, making it so inedible that we couldn't even finish one bar. Reddit users agree, with one user stating that they can never finish an entire bar. Overall, No Cow is not a promising option compared to its 11 competitors, which all prove to be a better purchase when it comes to texture.