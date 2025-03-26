The Protein Bar We Honestly Didn't Mind Eating — Except For One Big Issue

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people could tell you their favorite brand of protein bar. For those on the go, these bars make a quick and easy snack to whip out in between classes, at work, or on a run. Not only is their high level of protein in the name, but many types of protein bars are a great source of carbs, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The sweeter flavors can also replace candy bars and aid in weight loss and promote healthier eating, proving protein bars to be a solid snack choice for almost anyone.

However, not all protein bars can be the best, which is why Chowhound ranked 12 high protein bars when it comes to taste, texture, and nutritional benefit to decide which brands are worth purchasing and which should be left on the shelves. While popular brands like Barebells and FitCrunch took home the gold and silver medals, No Cow High Protein Bars unfortunately fell to last place.