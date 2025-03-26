This Simple Trick Makes Canned Chickpeas Softer And More Flavorful

When it comes to canned foods, there's not a lot of downsides to choosing chickpeas. They're versatile, shelf-stable, and the canned versions come pre-cooked and ready to toss into a salad or wrap (though you may want to rinse them first). A well-known source of plant-based protein, chickpeas are also jam-packed with a ton of other vitamins, including fiber, magnesium, potassium, folate, and much more. This means that your favorite chorizo chickpea salad with feta is not only rich in flavor, it's also a nutritional powerhouse. Yet, if you're not a fan of the texture, there's something you can do — pressure cook them first.

Most chickpeas are canned with calcium chloride — a preservative added to prevent them from swelling and bursting inside the can. An unfortunate side effect of this preservation method is that it makes chickpeas chewy and tough, which isn't ideal if you're making a luscious stew or blending them into a creamy hummus. Some people use a pinch of baking soda when cooking canned chickpeas. Just a tiny pinch of baking soda counteracts this effect, resulting in a soft, velvety texture perfect for mashing into vegan "chicken" salad or folding into a curry.

If you're out of baking soda or especially pressed for time, don't worry — your pressure cooker can also easily get the job done. This method may take a little bit longer (about 30 minutes in total), but the results are nearly perfect every time. Plus, pressure cooking offers an opportunity to infuse your chickpeas with a wide array of savory and spicy flavors.