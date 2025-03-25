11 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Chicken In The Air Fryer

One of the notable advantages of using an air fryer over a regular oven is the lack of a long preheat time. While your oven may take up to 20 minutes to come to temperature, the small size and efficient nature of the air fryer mean it's ready for your food much more quickly (and cheaply.) However, the mistake people often make is to assume the air fryer doesn't need to be preheated at all, which can cause issues, particularly with chicken.

The ideal cooking scenario for your chicken is that it goes into a piping hot appliance and starts crisping up as soon as it begins to cook. By placing the raw meat in a cold air fryer, the first few minutes will warm the chicken slowly, without crisping it up at all. The fryer could also have cold spots in those early moments, and not cook the chicken evenly, leaving patches that are dry or rubbery.

The good news is that pre-heating an air fryer only takes a few extra moments — between 3 and 5 minutes should do the trick. You can use that time to prepare your chicken by coating it in a rub or seasonings, or start to prepare the side dishes for the chicken instead. Within a few minutes, your air fryer will have reached the ideal temperature, and you can add your chicken, safe in the knowledge that the end result will be a succulent, perfectly-cooked piece of meat.