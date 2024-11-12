What To Consider Before Buying Avocado Oil

Since its meteoric rise in popularity over the past few years, avocado oil has been a go-to for consumers looking for an unsaturated neutral cooking oil with a mild flavor and high smoke point. Warned away from seed oils and saturated fats like butter and palm oil, many people have turned to avocado oil as a more healthful option. After all, in recent times, what food item is more symbolic of health and wellness than a ripe avocado?

Unfortunately, it seems that not all avocado oils are equal. Spurred by rumors of rancid avocado oil, Associate Professor Selina Wang in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of California, Davis co-authored a 2023 study in the Food Control journal, which revealed that of 36 brands, only 31% were pure avocado oil. Many of the brands analyzed contained high levels of sunflower, safflower, canola, and soybean oils, despite their labels stating otherwise. Also, while lower prices seem to indicate the most adulterated oils, discrepancies were discovered across a range of brands regardless of cost.