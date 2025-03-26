Are Your Raw Clams Safe To Eat? 5 Signs You Need To Watch Out For

Overshadowed by foodstuffs like tuna, sea urchins, and oysters, clams aren't often associated with raw seafood. Yet, from New England to Japan, several regions showcase the beauty of the mollusk sans cooking. Especially when sourced locally, the raw seafood offers a delightful salty flavor underlaid by gentle sweetness. Contained in its natural, aesthetic shell, raw clams can easily be served on their own, or topped with a flourish like herbs or pickled vegetables.

Nevertheless, there is one caveat; you'll want to make sure they're fresh. In addition to less-than-delicious flavors, the potential sides of a bad batch aren't so fun: Think the worst kind of stomach issues, nausea, and chills, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The food presents a risk due to both the source ecology, as well as diseases that spread during handling. You'll need to avoid eating mollusks that died during distribution, as they quickly turn foul — a reason to avoid clams that don't open during cooking.

There's always a risk in consuming raw seafood, but rest assured, you can take certain precautions. Producers pay attention to the quality of their clams, but follow up by looking for certain signs while shopping. Inspect raw clams visually, through smell, and other physical tests and you'll get added reassurance regarding edibility. And if the nervousness settles in, consider cooking up a pot of clam chowder instead. But if raw clams are your preference, these are some ways to ensure quality.