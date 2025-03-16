The Best Way To Store Fresh Clams For Maximum Freshness
There are endless ways to upgrade your clam recipes, from learning the correct way to bake clams to avoiding the biggest blunder that will ruin their texture. Given that clams are such delicacies, it makes sense to invest time in proper preparation and storage. Thankfully, there are quite a few ways to correctly store clams to help them stay as fresh (and delicious) as possible.
In the U.S. there are several different species of clams that you are likely to come across throughout the year. The clams that you get your hands on will vary depending on where you're located in the country. If you're not (yet) a shellfish or clam connoisseur, one of the first things to do is learn the difference between the two main clams - soft shell and hard shell clams. Popular hard clams include Southern and Northern quahogs and soft shell varieties include steamers or long-neck clams. There are also Manila clams (aka steamer clams for West coast dwellers) and Razor clams (Pacific and Atlantic varieties). No matter which type of clams you bring home, the process and conditions for storing them remain the same.
How to refrigerate or freeze clams
You can refrigerate fresh clams by keeping them in a breathable bag far back in the refrigeratoror, to prevent them from dying, in the least cold part. It's important to store unshucked clams in a bag made of natural materials rather than a plastic one. Bags made from mesh or burlap are excellent choices that won't smother the live clams. If you can't get your hands on these materials, don't fret. Another alternative is to store the clams in a bowl covered with a damp cloth.
When refrigerating, its best to avoid storing them in water as clams need oxygen to survive. Fresh clams can last up to two days in the refrigerator when stored properly. Cooked clams can also be stored in the refrigerator in a sealed container for a maximum of four days. Keep in mind that freezing cooked clams will result in that unpleasant rubbery texture that will leave your dinner plate looking and tasting miserable.
To freeze clams, it's important to remove them from their shells first. In the process of removing the clam meat from the shell, be sure to save the liquid. Next, rinse the clams in salt water to promote freshness and help get rid of any extra dirt or sand. Add the rinsed clams to salt water along with the saved liquid in a freezer-safe, air-tight container, ensuring that the clams are submerged. You can then keep clams in the freezer for about three months.
Other ways to prolong your clams
Eating fresh clams on the day of purchase is, of course, the best and most tempting way to experience their flavor potential. However, to enjoy your clams for the longest amount of time, there are certain steps to follow to support their longevity. The first step to prolonging your clams begins when you pick them out to take home. Be sure to only select the freshest of clams that do not have open shells. Tightly closed shells are ideal as open shells indicate that the clams have died or are damaged. You can check if a clam is still alive by gently shaking the clam and looking out for open-and-close shell movements. When alive, clams respond in this way to aid in respiration so if you don't spot any movement, it's best to steer clear of that clam.
When it comes to deterring the best time of year to purchase shellfish, it's worth noting that clams have a rather long season. While most wild clams are available year-round, they are at their freshest from September through April. Keeping your clams away from direct light or warm, heated environments is also super important for preservation. Light and warmth can seriously dehydrate clams, which will make them spoil quicker speed up the process for them going bad. The best temperature to store clams in the refrigerator is around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 0 degrees in the freezer.