You can refrigerate fresh clams by keeping them in a breathable bag far back in the refrigeratoror, to prevent them from dying, in the least cold part. It's important to store unshucked clams in a bag made of natural materials rather than a plastic one. Bags made from mesh or burlap are excellent choices that won't smother the live clams. If you can't get your hands on these materials, don't fret. Another alternative is to store the clams in a bowl covered with a damp cloth.

When refrigerating, its best to avoid storing them in water as clams need oxygen to survive. Fresh clams can last up to two days in the refrigerator when stored properly. Cooked clams can also be stored in the refrigerator in a sealed container for a maximum of four days. Keep in mind that freezing cooked clams will result in that unpleasant rubbery texture that will leave your dinner plate looking and tasting miserable.

To freeze clams, it's important to remove them from their shells first. In the process of removing the clam meat from the shell, be sure to save the liquid. Next, rinse the clams in salt water to promote freshness and help get rid of any extra dirt or sand. Add the rinsed clams to salt water along with the saved liquid in a freezer-safe, air-tight container, ensuring that the clams are submerged. You can then keep clams in the freezer for about three months.