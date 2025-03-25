Steam Your Clams In Tequila For A Flavorful New Experience

You can steam clams in almost anything, but the liquid is what will set the stage for the flavors of the dish. In addition to cooking with tequila, add aromatics to the liquid, but make sure they complement the spirit's taste. Add a little spice with some jalapeños or ground cayenne pepper, and brighten the liquid with a citrus ingredient like freshly squeezed lime juice. Clams don't need much salt, so while you can add some, be careful not to overseason them.

Steaming clams is easy, but there are some safety measures to take. Always clean them first in a mixture of water and cornstarch, which will help them release any sand or mud. Discard any clams that are already open and any with broken shells. Let the tequila heat for a few minutes before adding the clams. These shellfish cook quickly, so they shouldn't take more than five to seven minutes to open. Any longer, and they could end up too chewy. If your shells are different sizes, avoid ruining the texture of your clams by removing the smaller bivalves first so they don't overcook. If any don't open after they're cooked, throw them away because these clams could be unsafe to eat. Turn the tequila into a serving broth by letting it simmer to ensure the alcohol cooks out, then toss it with the chorizo and anything else you're cooking, which will impart flavor. Pour the tequila liquid over the clams before serving and enjoy.