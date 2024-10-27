It's Easier Than You Think To Butterfly Chicken Drumsticks For The Grill

Regardless of whether you marinate, brine, or batter your chicken (or do nothing at all), butterflying your drumsticks is the perfect solution for a quick and thorough cook on the grill. The process is also fast enough that you can butterfly a dozen legs in a few minutes, once you get the hang of it. To begin, pat each leg dry, making sure to properly discard paper towels to avoid contamination of surfaces. Next, point the meaty end of the drumstick toward you, and hold the bony joint firm. Using a knife, carefully slice the top of the leg along the center down to the bone, as if you were cutting the leg in half long ways, much like you would butterfly a lobster tail.

Now, continue in smooth, firm cuts along each side of the bone, until you've separated about three-quarters of the meat from the bone, but do not cut all the way through. Splay the meat open so it rests flat. It should look vaguely like wings or a triangle of meat down to the end joint. With the skin side down, rub the interior with seasoning, then flip and rub the skin. Wash your hands and all surfaces thoroughly, and you're ready to grill.