The Absolute Best Costco Food Platter For Your Holiday Parties

Pinwheel sandwiches are easy to eat and add a retro touch to any party spread, but sometimes they're lacking in the taste and texture department. Luckily, Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers manage to avoid these pitfalls, serving up savory bites with a hint of sweetness in a package that sticks together.

According to Katie Melynn, the Chowhound writer who reviewed Costco's party platters, these rollups are a popular choice for parties of all occasions, and every time she has brought a tray to an event, it ends up empty. The secret ingredient to the wraps' success is cranberry cream cheese, which helps bind the components together and adds a unique, sweet twist to what might otherwise be standard platter fare. In fact, if you're inspired by Costco and want to try making your own pinwheel sandwich platter at home, flavored cream cheese is the key to a winning spread. For instance, try flavoring your cream cheese with ranch seasoning for a more savory flavor profile.

Each tray of rollers comes with 12 portions and is priced by weight. In addition to the cranberry cream cheese, the sandwiches contain sliced roasted chicken cold cuts, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and green leaf lettuce wrapped in a Lavash flatbread. They taste satisfyingly fresh, but should be eaten within a day or two of purchasing, as the moisture of the ingredients means they will get soggy eventually.