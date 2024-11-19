The Absolute Best Costco Food Platter For Your Holiday Parties
Whether you're catering an office lunch, need a last-minute crowd-pleaser for a potluck, or are hosting a festive holiday get-together of your own, Costco has a wide assortment of party platters that come ready to serve for large gatherings. If you already picked up one of their huge, inexpensive pumpkin pies and are now searching for the perfect appetizer, the Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers won't disappoint.
These pre-cut wraps were the clear standout from our quest to find Costco's best party platter in Chowhound's recent ranking of seven of Costco's most popular platter options from worst to best, which took into consideration their value, uniqueness, crowd appeal, and, of course, taste. Lower ranked items were uninspiring and tended to feel wasteful, since large amounts of uneaten food needed to be discarded. On the other hand, the best of the bunch were such hits that food waste was hardly a concern. That's exactly why the Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers were awarded the number one slot as even wrap skeptics could be won over by these scrumptious pinwheels.
What makes the Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers winners
Pinwheel sandwiches are easy to eat and add a retro touch to any party spread, but sometimes they're lacking in the taste and texture department. Luckily, Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers manage to avoid these pitfalls, serving up savory bites with a hint of sweetness in a package that sticks together.
According to Katie Melynn, the Chowhound writer who reviewed Costco's party platters, these rollups are a popular choice for parties of all occasions, and every time she has brought a tray to an event, it ends up empty. The secret ingredient to the wraps' success is cranberry cream cheese, which helps bind the components together and adds a unique, sweet twist to what might otherwise be standard platter fare. In fact, if you're inspired by Costco and want to try making your own pinwheel sandwich platter at home, flavored cream cheese is the key to a winning spread. For instance, try flavoring your cream cheese with ranch seasoning for a more savory flavor profile.
Each tray of rollers comes with 12 portions and is priced by weight. In addition to the cranberry cream cheese, the sandwiches contain sliced roasted chicken cold cuts, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and green leaf lettuce wrapped in a Lavash flatbread. They taste satisfyingly fresh, but should be eaten within a day or two of purchasing, as the moisture of the ingredients means they will get soggy eventually.