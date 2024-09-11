Save Time And Money In The Morning With DIY Pancake Mix

Life's too short to only enjoy delicious breakfasts on the weekends. While classic indulgences like golden waffles and perfect French toast can be time-consuming when made the traditional way, with a little planning, a hot stack of pancakes can easily be yours any morning. Truly — and in not much more time than would be required to cook an egg or make a smoothie.

Advertisement

To have this dream be your morning reality, the must-try time-saving hack is to make your own pancake mix. Sure, the grocery store shelves are adorned with many such options ready for purchase, but you can also easily whip up the exact same thing at home. Then, when the craving hits, all you need to do is pull your jar or bag of DIY mix out of the pantry, heat up a skillet, and pour in your choice of milk or even water to the mix.

To make, gather the usual suspects of dry ingredients – flour, sugar for a bit of sweetness (though this is optional), salt, and baking powder – and mix together for later use. Use 1 to 2 cups of dry mix depending on the size of the batch you're making (you can always mix up more as you're cooking). Not only will you save time in the morning when the day demands a hot stack of syrupy cakes, but you'll also be saving money at the grocery store by whipping up a mix with ingredients you already have on hand.

Advertisement