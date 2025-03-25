Whatever Happened To BottleKeeper From Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" has served as a breeding ground for unique food and kitchen gadget ideas. From soda brands like Poppi to home-brewed cold brew from Bruw, the reality show has seen its fair share of foodie related ideas. At one point, "Shark Tank" even featured an insulated beer bottle holder, known as BottleKeeper.

Entrepreneurs Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell secured a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner while on the show. Although their appearance on "Shark Tank" helped spiked profits temporarily, their deal with Mark and Lori didn't actually successfully close. Still, the pair were not deterred and continued their retail venture; as of 2022, the company is doing well with an annual revenue of $13 million.

The exact reasons why the deal was never closed after the episode aired aren't certain. However, BottleKeeper was already successful before even going on the show, so perhaps the deal wasn't necessary to guarantee its future. While some kitchen gadget brands like the Float 'N' Grill saw their downfall, BottleKeeper is a "Shark Tank" success story.