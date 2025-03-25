Whatever Happened To BottleKeeper From Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" has served as a breeding ground for unique food and kitchen gadget ideas. From soda brands like Poppi to home-brewed cold brew from Bruw, the reality show has seen its fair share of foodie related ideas. At one point, "Shark Tank" even featured an insulated beer bottle holder, known as BottleKeeper.
Entrepreneurs Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell secured a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner while on the show. Although their appearance on "Shark Tank" helped spiked profits temporarily, their deal with Mark and Lori didn't actually successfully close. Still, the pair were not deterred and continued their retail venture; as of 2022, the company is doing well with an annual revenue of $13 million.
The exact reasons why the deal was never closed after the episode aired aren't certain. However, BottleKeeper was already successful before even going on the show, so perhaps the deal wasn't necessary to guarantee its future. While some kitchen gadget brands like the Float 'N' Grill saw their downfall, BottleKeeper is a "Shark Tank" success story.
BottleKeeper after Shark Tank
When BottleKeeper was first pitched on "Shark Tank" in 2018, sales were already high at about $20 million. The stainless steel bottle holder was already seeing plenty of success, which it continued to ride after the episode aired. The television appearance resulted in sales spiking 300%.
Immediately after appearing on "Shark Tank," BottleKeeper sold more than $1 million in products. After the hype died down, the product made its way to retailers. It eventually found homes in several major retailers like Ace Hardware, Meijer, Sur La Table, The Paper Store, and more. The BottleKeeper Standard 2.0 is also available for online purchase on Amazon.
In addition to BottleKeeper's success, the two founders have launched additional products that serve the same function but for cans and pints. Respectively, these are called Cankeeper and Pintkeeper. Today, the company behind BottleKeeper continues to bring in more than $10 million per year.