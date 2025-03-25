The Perfect Cheap Egg Alternative For Store-Bought Pancake Mix

There is no lack of affordable, easy-to-make breakfast options. Next to oatmeal or customizable egg bakes, pancakes prepared with a premade mix of essential ingredients are another go-to option. Whether you're committed to making your own DIY pancake mix with flour, salt, and baking powder or using a popular store-bought variety, there's a handy way to make your next batch of pancakes even more cost-effective and convenient. Instead of using your precious egg stores to compose the batter, use applesauce for a cheap and tasty alternative.

Especially for pancakes, applesauce is a reliable egg substitute since it works as an effective binding agent. Like the protein in eggs, which sticks together when heated, pectin in applesauce creates a similar gel-like consistency. Compared to eggs, though, applesauce is shelf-stable and more affordable. Additionally, applesauce gives store-bought pancake mix a mildly sweet, apple-kissed flavor.

Generally, you can substitute ¼ cup of applesauce for one whole egg. Keep in mind that, since applesauce is quite moist, you may need to add an additional spoonful or two of dry pancake mix to achieve the right consistency. Furthermore, since applesauce doesn't have the ability to give pancakes the same light and fluffy texture you'd achieve with eggs, adding ½ teaspoon of baking powder with every serving is recommended. Ultimately, though applesauce is a fantastic egg substitute in pancakes, there are a few other natural egg replacements worth trying.