The Perfect Cheap Egg Alternative For Store-Bought Pancake Mix
There is no lack of affordable, easy-to-make breakfast options. Next to oatmeal or customizable egg bakes, pancakes prepared with a premade mix of essential ingredients are another go-to option. Whether you're committed to making your own DIY pancake mix with flour, salt, and baking powder or using a popular store-bought variety, there's a handy way to make your next batch of pancakes even more cost-effective and convenient. Instead of using your precious egg stores to compose the batter, use applesauce for a cheap and tasty alternative.
Especially for pancakes, applesauce is a reliable egg substitute since it works as an effective binding agent. Like the protein in eggs, which sticks together when heated, pectin in applesauce creates a similar gel-like consistency. Compared to eggs, though, applesauce is shelf-stable and more affordable. Additionally, applesauce gives store-bought pancake mix a mildly sweet, apple-kissed flavor.
Generally, you can substitute ¼ cup of applesauce for one whole egg. Keep in mind that, since applesauce is quite moist, you may need to add an additional spoonful or two of dry pancake mix to achieve the right consistency. Furthermore, since applesauce doesn't have the ability to give pancakes the same light and fluffy texture you'd achieve with eggs, adding ½ teaspoon of baking powder with every serving is recommended. Ultimately, though applesauce is a fantastic egg substitute in pancakes, there are a few other natural egg replacements worth trying.
More convenient ways to make delicious pancakes without eggs
Next to applesauce, feel free to substitute the eggs in your store-bought pancake recipe with mashed banana or puréed sweet potato or pumpkin. If using banana, swap in one whole piece of fruit for every egg. Use only ripe bananas since they're soft enough to mash into an even consistency. However, keep in mind that bananas have a more pronounced flavor than applesauce. That being said, banana pancakes are extra delicious when topped with extra bananas, toasted walnuts, and maple syrup.
For pancakes with a more neutral flavor, choose mashed avocado or canned squash. Use ½ of a mashed avocado to start, and add more if necessary. When using canned pumpkin or squash, ¼ cup of puree for every egg is recommended. Pumpkin or squash-based pancakes are a delicious breakfast option for the fall and winter months, especially when you include warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Similar to applesauce, when using any one of these alternative fruits and vegetables to replace the eggs in your recipe, use extra baking powder to ensure your pancakes turn out light and fluffy.
Beyond produce, you have even more options to replace the eggs in your pancake batter, including silken tofu and aquafaba, which is the liquid from canned chickpeas. Believe it or not, there are even seeds you can grind down for an emergency egg substitute. One tablespoon of either ground flaxseeds or chia seeds sufficiently replaces one egg. So, when it comes to egg-free pancakes, your options are incredibly varied.