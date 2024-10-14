Fried chicken is a variable dish with no one universal recipe. Chicken nuggets, tenders, legs, and sandwiches might all warrant different techniques. Some recipes only use flour for breading, while others might use Italian breadcrumbs for chicken Parmesan or panko for Japanese chicken katsu. Think of how savory you want your dish to be and adjust the amount of powdered sugar accordingly. Too much may not pair as well with bitter herbal seasonings like rosemary and cumin. However, powdered sugar is a great pairing with paprika, cayenne, garlic salt, and pepper to help balance the spice.

If you plan to use powdered sugar, also take into account the marinade you'd like to use for the chicken. Buttermilk is the obvious go-to, but pour in a little lemon or dill pickle juice for some sour zing. Go country with your cooking by marinating it with a little moonshine or your ol' reliable Pabst Blue Ribbon lager. Your buttermilk marinade will meet powdered sugar's sweetness with ease.

Powdered sugar may be unconventional, but it's worth trying for its flavor and ability to help bind flour and chicken. It gets along with dishes like Nashville hot chicken, but it really shines with chicken and waffles, where you can both add it to the breading and dust it on top of the food when it's done. Drizzle your chicken in honey or maple syrup for an extra sweet-and-savory treat. Fried chicken really can do it all, and thanks to powdered sugar, so can you.