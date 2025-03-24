You've Probably Been Squeezing Your Ketchup Bottle Wrong

Back in the heyday of the American diner, getting just a squeeze of ketchup for your fries was quite the taxing endeavor. This is largely because the condiment was stored in a right-side-up glass bottle that couldn't be squeezed at all. Instead, diners turned the bottle upside down, tapped the bottom, shook the container, and ... waited. And then waited some more. And waited a little longer until gravity finally took its course and allowed a modest amount of ketchup to pour out.

That all changed in 1991, when Heinz Ketchup called upon inventor Paul Brown for help, asking to incorporate his revolutionary valve technology into an all-new plastic squeeze ketchup bottle that could be stored upside down. The valve had previously proven its effectiveness in making shampoo bottles and leak-proof Gerber sippy cups for babies. Today, the "gravity bottle," introduced in 2002, is the default container for the condiment that most of us regularly stock in our fridge (since ketchup shouldn't be stored at room temperature long-term), but we probably take for granted the ease with which the bottle allows us to squirt the sauce onto our hot dogs or crispy ketchup fried rice.

And yet, as TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 shared in a popular video, there's an even more shockingly efficient ketchup bottle technique many of us have been missing out on. By briefly squeezing the bottle from the sides, rather than by the front and back, and then letting go, air pressure will release the perfect dollop of ketchup — and spare you a hand cramp.