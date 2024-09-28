Is It Safe To Store Ketchup At Room Temperature?

The bright red bottles of ketchup, otherwise known as catsup, sitting on the tabletops of restaurants are convenient to grab and squirt, but are we sure they're really safe to use? Generally, the answer is yes. But before you leave a bottle of Heinz out on your kitchen table at home, know that there is an important caveat.

While acidic ingredients like vinegar and tomatoes help keep ketchup fresh, they can only do so for a short period of time. This is because once a bottle's seal is broken, the ketchup is exposed to the air, which can make the sauce lose its rich tomato flavor faster. When left out, an open bottle of ketchup has a shelf life of one month. For most busy restaurants and diners, that's plenty of time for hungry patrons to use and discard a full container of the condiment, so leaving it on the table is a no-brainer. When it comes to home use, however, a month might not be enough time, so ketchup is best stored a little differently in this scenario. If ketchup is kept in the refrigerator, which slows its spoilage, the condiment's lifespan extends to about six months.

In addition, if you make your own ketchup, you should always keep it in the fridge as it won't have the same preservatives as most store-bought bottles. The same is true for other ketchups made with minimal ingredients, so always read the catsup label before choosing how best to store it.