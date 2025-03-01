The Cocktail Said To Be The Strongest In The World

The cocktail that's often called the strongest in the world for its potent mix of alcohol with nary a mixer to be seen is called the Aunt Roberta, and it's not for the faint of heart. It combines at least four different kinds of strong liquor, depending on the recipe, and rounds it out with a liqueur. At the heart of the drink is absinthe, the high-proof green-hued alcohol alleged to have hallucinatory properties (it doesn't). The other ingredients include gin, vodka, brandy, and blackberry or black raspberry liqueur, such as Chambord. As if this wasn't potent enough, there's a version that also includes Bacardi 151 rum.

Unlike Poland's Spirytus Rektyfikowany Vodka, billed as the strongest liquor in the world at a whopping 192 proof, you can actually sip the Aunt Roberta up.

While some recipes call for it to be served up in a coupe glass, others say to serve it over ice in an old-fashioned glass. Either way, we don't recommend drinking more than one. But it is really the strongest cocktail in the world?