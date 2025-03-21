This Meaty Topping Makes Baked Potatoes More Than A Side Dish

An oven-baked potato is a timeless dish that's as affordable and easy to make as it is satisfying, versatile, and delicious. To prepare a high-quality baked potato, all you have to do is pop a fork-pierced spud in the oven and bake until it's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Of course, that's only if you're making a no-frills version. Luckily, there are a million and one ways to jazz up a baked potato to please your taste buds, and one of the choicest roasted spud upgrades transforms the humble tuber into a full-fledged meal teeming with flavor.

Without proper fixings, a baked potato is nothing more than a side dish. However, with the help of succulent, savory pulled pork, you can imbue your spuds with the comforts of this Southern slow-cooked entree. Pulled pork is made by slow-cooking pork shoulder for hours until it's tender enough for shredding. Although this juicy, melt-in-your-mouth barbecue bounty is commonly enjoyed as a sandwich centerpiece, it's a surprisingly easy way to up your baked potato game. Baked potatoes benefit from flavor-packed pick-me-ups that add depth and dimension to the humble dish. Pulled pork is typically made with spices, herbs, and sauces that will soak into the potato when used as a topping. Plus, its hearty, meaty, and tender consistency diversifies the texture of baked potatoes for a more dynamic eating experience. Pulled pork also flaunts a cool 33 grams of protein per cup, turning your baked potato into a more well-rounded meal that leaves you completely satisfied.