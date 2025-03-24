The Reason Spinach Leaves A Film On Your Teeth (And How To Avoid It)

If you've ever noshed on some spinach and felt an uncomfortable, gritty feeling on your teeth after — you're not alone. Nope, this isn't the universe telling you to give up on veggies, it's actually a very common phenomenon dubbed "spinach teeth." Aside from sounding like an unfortunate playground nickname, spinach teeth is a real, scientifically-proven experience caused by something called oxalates.

Oxalates are naturally occurring compounds found in spinach that, which can create tiny, insoluble crystals as you chew the spinach. These microscopic particles cling to the surface of your teeth, leaving behind that dry, filmy, and slightly rough sensation. It's not harmful, just a little unpleasant. And while oxalates exist in plenty of other foods, spinach contains them in especially high amounts, making it one of the main culprits of this odd dental experience. Even if you choose the freshest spinach at the grocery store, the oxalates are going to be there. The good news? Oxalates can be controlled and minimized with the right cooking techniques and food pairings, so you don't have to banish spinach from your diet.