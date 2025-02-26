Can You Freeze McDonald's Chicken Nuggets For Later?

McDonald's chicken nuggets are addictive, and like Lay's potato chips, you can't eat just one. Fortunately, the fast food chain has nugget lovers covered, offering large portions of up to 40 pieces. However, while a 40-piece order is meant to be shared, there is another option: freezing them for later.

In 2023, @Seebiedeebie, a mom on TikTok, went viral after posting a video showing her freezing an order of 80 McDonald's chicken nuggets for her son. While the comments were split, it is actually possible to safely freeze McNuggets. All you need to do is get your nuggies home and let them cool down. We'd recommend laying them on a baking sheet and putting them in the fridge for an hour before transferring them to a ziplock freezer bag. Once frozen, the nuggets will technically be okay to eat indefinitely, but expect their quality to decline over time. The sooner you eat them, the better, but try to use them within three months.

When you get a hankering for McNuggets, you can reheat them in the air fryer so they crisp back up, and you don't need to thaw them out first. As for any taste or texture changes, if frozen properly and kept free of freezer burn, you shouldn't notice much of a difference.