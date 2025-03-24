These Are By Far The Best Store-Bought Tater Tots We've Tried

Tater Tots began as a Northwest invention to use potato scraps, but these iconic potato snacks have come a long way as a staple of fast food restaurants and home refrigerators alike. They're easy to pop in the oven for a snack even the pickiest of eaters enjoy, and you'll never hear a crowd complain of their presence at a party. Fried potato snacks don't disappoint when done right, so we took on the task of finding the best taters for your kitchen — and it wasn't Ore-Ida.

In our ranking of store-bought potato tots, the Lamb Weston brand placed first for its superior taste and texture. These tots were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They had minimal seasoning — subtle enough to customize however you'd like — and the seasoning that they did have was good (salt, garlic powder, and onion powder). Aside from taste, our favorite features were their ability to maintain their shape without sticking to the pan during cooking. The Lamb Weston tots were made for dipping in sauce or eating solo, so don't skip them on your next trip to the store.