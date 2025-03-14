Should You Peel Cucumbers For Cucumber Water?

Cucumber water is a cheap, easy way to bring a little bit of luxury into the everyday. Served properly chilled in your best piece of glassware, it evokes West Hollywood hotel check-ins and spa days in Sedona. Big sunglasses kind of stuff. It joins the frozen trick for refreshingly hassle-free lemon water as one of the best ways to zhuzh up plain old tap water, as cucumber's light, crisp flavor and fragrance are surprisingly potent. Peeling those cucumbers is more of an aesthetic choice than a functional one.

Proper cucumber water soaks slices in H20 for at least an hour, infusing the liquid with garden freshness. The resulting finish comes from the cucumber's interior, not from its peel, which can actually taste bitter to some. Because the cucumber is sliced, there is already plenty of interior cucumber surface area to effectively imbue the water. Stripping the perimeter will not move the dial, or make your cucumber water any more intense. But it can make it prettier.