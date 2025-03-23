The Simple Ingredient Combination That Delivers A Refreshing Japanese Melon Soda

In a world of vibrant, eye-catching beverages, few can rival the distinctive bright green hue of Japanese melon soda. This iconic drink rose to prominence in post-war Japan as the country's take on American soda. It was, and still is, served in Western-style cafes called "kissaten." From these humble beginnings in Japan, its popularity spread internationally; specialty shops and Japanese restaurants worldwide now offer this quintessential green drink.

At its core, melon soda relies on just two primary components: Melon syrup (or melon-flavored concentrate) and carbonated water. The syrup (typically Japanese muskmelon but other melon flavors also work) provides the signature flavor without being overly sweet, but you can always adjust the ratio of syrup to soda to suit your sweet tooth. When mixed with fizzy soda water, such as seltzer or club soda, it creates a drink that's simultaneously refreshing and indulgent. While commercially produced versions can be found at Asian grocery stores and online, such as Felice Japanese melon cream soda, do your wallet a favor by recreating this refreshing Japanese classic at home.